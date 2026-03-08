How to Prep Land for a Mountain Vacation Home

You shouldn’t start digging until you’ve assessed the land you’re working with. First, you’ll want to be clear on the property lines so you don’t end up building on your neighbor’s land. Conducting a boundary survey ensures you know exactly where your land ends.

Plan on surveying the topography, as well, to gain a clear understanding of your land. This process will capture details on elevation changes and document unique natural features, like streams. When you’re trying to figure out where to place your foundation for a vacation rental or home, this step is crucial.

Additionally, you may want to test your soil. Not all soil is the same, and you want to be confident that your soil has the right consistency. Otherwise, it could be too rocky and cause structural issues with your home or driveway.