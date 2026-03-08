Selling ‘As‑Is’ in California: What It Really Means and When It Makes Sense

At its core, selling a property “as‑is” means the seller is offering the home in its current condition without agreeing to make repairs or improvements before closing. In California, this label doesn’t absolve the seller of full legal obligations to disclose known defects, nor does it exist as a unique legal category in the state’s statutes. Instead, it functions as a practical term in listing agreements and purchase contracts to set buyer expectations.

An as‑is sale signals to the market that the seller will not undertake costly repairs — whether due to financial constraints, time pressures, or the nature of the property itself. For buyers, this means approaching the transaction with heightened diligence, often electing more thorough inspections and adjusting their offers accordingly.

One important nuance within California law is that even when a property is marketed as‑is, sellers must still complete comprehensive disclosure forms. These include the Transfer Disclosure Statement (TDS) and other mandatory disclosures that alert potential buyers to material defects that the seller knows about. Failure to disclose can expose sellers to legal liability, regardless of the as‑is designation.