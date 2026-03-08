Why Comme des Garcons Continues to Influence Streetwear in 2026

Walk through any city with your eyes open and you will spot it.

Not the label. Not the logo. Something harder to name. A coat that sits slightly wrong on the shoulders but looks completely intentional. A graphic tee tucked into trousers that have no business working together but somehow do. A kid outside a coffee shop wearing something that looks like it came from three different decades and zero trend cycles.

None of those people may have ever heard of Rei Kawakubo. That is exactly the point.