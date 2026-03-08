Why Jamaica Is the Caribbean’s Golf Capital in 2026

But infrastructure and climate alone do not make a golf capital. Culture does.

Jamaica’s sporting legacy is powerful. Known globally for its sprinting dominance, the island understands elite performance and athletic development. That mindset has begun influencing golf. Youth programs are expanding, grassroots initiatives are introducing the game to new communities, and local talent is gaining international exposure. Golf is no longer perceived solely as a visitor’s pastime; it is increasingly part of the island’s sporting future.