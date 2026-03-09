A Look Inside Drake's Luxury Mansion

Indoors, the Embassy looks like a five-star hotel and a mix of an art gallery. The main living spaces are paved by Italian marble floors with stans on the tall ceilings, personally made millwork, and accents of gold.

The main characteristics of the mansion belonging to Drake are as follows:

A full NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court

A recording studio built to professional broadcast standards

A large indoor swimming pool with custom lighting

A master closet designed as a luxury retail showroom

A cinema room with stadium-style seating

Multiple chef-grade kitchens

A two-story trophy room honoring his music career

The indoor basketball court, which is regulated by the NBA, tells a lot about the character of Drake. Being a fan and a friend of league players, he decided to have a full-size court not only to enjoy but also to be convenient. The studio is adjacent to the living room, where he can alternate between the studio and life without difficulty.