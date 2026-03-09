Do you have one? There are millions of $1 bills that can be worth from $20,000 to $150,000.
That crumpled dollar bill sitting in your wallet right now could be worth more than your car. It sounds unbelievable, but currency collectors are paying serious money — sometimes between $20,000 and $150,000 — for specific $1 bills that most people spend without a second thought. The secret isn't age or precious metal. It's buried in eight tiny digits on the front of the note.
If you've never paid attention to your dollar bill's serial number, this might be the article that changes that habit permanently.
Why Ordinary Dollar Bills Become Extraordinary
Most people assume that rare currency means old currency — dusty bills from the 1800s locked inside a collector's vault. The statement holds some truth, yet the more thrilling truth demonstrates that people currently possess valuable dollar bills which they printed during the years 2013 and 2016.
The reason comes down to how the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) operates. The BEP prints billions of notes every year, and each bill needs to show its own special serial number. The system prevents any serial number from matching another serial number. The system functions with almost perfect accuracy because collectors find their most valuable items in the system's "almost" section.
The BEP removes defective bills from circulation when printing errors occur because they need to execute their replacement procedure. Customers receive unusual notes when printing defects go undetected because they reach regular circulation. The accidental rarities lead collectors to purchase items at prices which appear insane for documents that have a one dollar face value.
The condition of any note matters enormously. The Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) grades currency on a 70-point scale. A crisp, uncirculated bill in Exceptional Paper Quality condition (grades 65–70) can be worth multiples of what a folded, worn version commands. If you think you have something valuable, stop handling it immediately and store it flat in a protective sleeve.
The Famous Misprint Worth Up to $150,000
The single most talked-about case in recent $1 bill history involves a batch of notes printed in 2014 and 2016. According to reporting from multiple currency experts, the BEP made a rare communication error — two different printing facilities produced batches of $1 bills using the same serial numbers. That means millions of "duplicate" bills entered circulation.
To make matters even more interesting, both sets of bills were printed as star notes (more on those below), which means the duplicate serial numbers end in a star symbol. Here's what to look for on the 2013 Series version:
Series date: Must read "Series 2013" near the portrait of George Washington
Federal Reserve seal: Must show a "B" above the serial number
Serial number range: Must fall between B00000001★ – B00250000★ or B03200001★ – B09600000★
The complete set of documents holds a single distinct bill for examination. The search for its identical twin sister which bears the same serial number from another printing site represents the actual value of the search. Experts estimate that fewer than 37 complete matched pairs have been identified so far out of roughly 6.4 million potential pairs. The price of a verified matched pair ranges from 20000 dollars to 150000 dollars based on its condition.
What Is a Star Note, and Why Does It Matter?
Before you can hunt for those duplicate pairs, you need to understand what a star note actually is. Look at the serial number on any dollar bill. If it ends with a small star symbol (★) instead of a letter, you're holding a replacement note — what collectors call a star note.
The BEP uses star notes as a quality control solution. Since no two bills can share a serial number, when a defective note gets pulled from a print run, the BEP inserts a replacement bill bearing the same number range but with a star in place of the final character. It's a bookkeeping workaround that inadvertently creates a collector's category.
Star notes are always printed in smaller quantities than regular notes, which makes them rarer by definition. But not all star notes carry equal value — rarity within the category depends heavily on the size of the print run. A star note from a batch of 640,000 or fewer is considered scarce. A run under 16,000 is exceptionally rare. You can use a dedicated Star Note Lookup tool to check the exact production run for your specific note — just enter the denomination, series year, and serial number to see how many were printed.
A low print run combined with a crisp, uncirculated condition can push the value of even a modern $1 star note well above face value, and vintage star notes in pristine condition have sold for over $1,000 at auction.
Other Serial Numbers That Attract Serious Collectors
Beyond the famous duplicate misprint, collectors actively hunt for fancy serial numbers across all denominations. These are bills whose serial numbers form patterns that make them visually striking or mathematically unusual. Here are the most sought-after types:
Solid serials: All eight digits are the same number (e.g., 88888888). These are extraordinarily rare and command premium prices.
Low serials: Numbers below 00001000 — especially 00000001, which is considered the crown jewel of any series.
High serials: Numbers approaching 99999999, the final bill in a given run.
Radar notes: Serial numbers that read identically forward and backward, like a palindrome (e.g., 12344321).
Repeater notes: Digits that repeat in pairs or groups (e.g., 12341234 or 12121212).
Ladder notes: Eight consecutive digits in perfect sequence (e.g., 12345678).
A $1 bill with a serial number of G00000001I — the very first note in a run — was reportedly found in a vending machine in 2024. Bills like this can fetch $10,000 to $15,000 depending on condition.
Common Mistakes That Could Cost You Money
Most people who stumble onto a potentially valuable bill make the same few errors. First, they keep the bill in their wallet which leads to multiple folds that increase damage to the bill which results in a lower grade and decreased value. Second, they attempt to clean it. Never clean a currency note; this damages the paper fibers and destroys collector value instantly.
Your complete authentication process requires verification as its essential element. A bill that looks like one of the valuable Series 2013 duplicate notes needs proper authentication before you'll find any serious buyer. The professional grading system through PMG and PCGS Currency delivers authentication which protects the bill in a special holder that maintains its value until resale.
The general public lacks knowledge about their present circumstances. The star together with the series date and the Federal Reserve letter remains invisible to people who touch bills multiple times throughout their day. The process of checking your change should take 30 seconds because it can lead to higher value than what is present in your change.
How to Check Your Dollar Bills Right Now
You don't need special equipment or an expert's eye to start. Pull out every $1 bill you have and look for these things in order:
Check for a star at the end of the serial number. If it's there, you have a star note worth investigating further.
Read the series date (printed near Washington's portrait). If it says Series 2013 and has a "B" Federal Reserve seal, cross-check the serial number against the known duplicate ranges.
Look for pattern serial numbers — repeating digits, palindromes, all-same digits, or sequences starting with multiple zeros.
Assess the condition honestly. Folds, tears, writing, and discoloration all reduce value significantly.
If a bill passes those checks, store it carefully and get a professional appraisal before selling. Currency dealers, Heritage Auctions, and Stack's Bowers Galleries are among the most reputable venues for selling valuable paper money.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I know if my $1 bill is part of the famous duplicate misprint?
Check three things: the series date must read "Series 2013," the Federal Reserve seal must show a "B," and the serial number must end with a star (★) and fall between B00000001★–B00250000★ or B03200001★–B09600000★. If your bill matches, finding its matched duplicate from the other printing facility is what makes it most valuable.
Are all star notes valuable?
Not automatically. Most star notes are worth only face value or a small premium. The key factor is the size of the print run for your specific series and denomination. Very small runs — under 640,000 notes — indicate higher rarity and potential collector interest.
Where can I sell a valuable dollar bill?
Reputable options include Heritage Auctions, Stack's Bowers Galleries, established coin and currency dealers, and eBay (for lower-value notes). Always get a professional appraisal first, and consider PMG or PCGS Currency grading for any bill potentially worth over $100.
Does condition really matter that much?
Absolutely. The difference between a lightly circulated note and an uncirculated one can mean a 200–300% difference in value, sometimes more. Even a single fold can meaningfully reduce what a collector is willing to pay.
The Takeaway
The concept that a 1$ bill can finance the purchase of a vehicle and additional expenses belongs in a television game show. The currency market operates as an actual financial system because physical currency exists in cash registers and tip jars and vending machine change trays at this moment. A printing error an unusual serial number or an exceptionally low-run star note can transform a single dollar into a significant find.
You should spend an additional five seconds after you receive your change to perform this task. Check for that star. Check the series date. Look at the pattern of those eight digits. Most things you discover will match exactly to their appearance as a dollar coin. Yet there will be times when it does not exist.
