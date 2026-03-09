Do you have one? There are millions of $1 bills that can be worth from $20,000 to $150,000.

Most people assume that rare currency means old currency — dusty bills from the 1800s locked inside a collector's vault. The statement holds some truth, yet the more thrilling truth demonstrates that people currently possess valuable dollar bills which they printed during the years 2013 and 2016.

The reason comes down to how the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) operates. The BEP prints billions of notes every year, and each bill needs to show its own special serial number. The system prevents any serial number from matching another serial number. The system functions with almost perfect accuracy because collectors find their most valuable items in the system's "almost" section.

The BEP removes defective bills from circulation when printing errors occur because they need to execute their replacement procedure. Customers receive unusual notes when printing defects go undetected because they reach regular circulation. The accidental rarities lead collectors to purchase items at prices which appear insane for documents that have a one dollar face value.

The condition of any note matters enormously. The Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) grades currency on a 70-point scale. A crisp, uncirculated bill in Exceptional Paper Quality condition (grades 65–70) can be worth multiples of what a folded, worn version commands. If you think you have something valuable, stop handling it immediately and store it flat in a protective sleeve.