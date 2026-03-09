How DIY Wall Panelling Can Instantly Elevate Luxury Living Room Interiors

Luxury interior design often centers on thoughtful details that enhance a space's overall character. While furniture, lighting, and décor play an important role, architectural features are what truly define an elegant living room. One design element that has gained popularity among homeowners and interior enthusiasts is diy wall panelling.

By adding texture, structure, and visual depth to plain walls, this design approach can transform a standard living room into a refined, stylish environment. With the right design and placement, wall panelling can introduce the kind of sophistication often seen in high-end residences and boutique hotels.