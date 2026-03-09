Top Fire Pits to Cozy Up Your Backyard

Some evenings call for the crackle of real wood. Wood-burning fire pits offer the raw feel of a traditional campfire. They are simple to install and easy to move if the design is portable.

Most come in steel or cast iron and age beautifully when kept in dry conditions. The only thing to remember is that you need proper ventilation and enough space for the smoke to move out safely.

Many homeowners who prefer a rugged, raw style often choose open bowl-shaped designs. These are easier to light and refill. They also allow you to use many fire pit accessories, such as mesh lids, spark guards, and tongs, to control the flame. Wood fire pits are best for people who like a slower evening, sitting with a drink and tending to the flame.