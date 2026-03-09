Your Legal Rights After an Illinois Truck Crash

“Truck accidents often involve multiple people. You are dealing with a whole operation of companies, insurers, and logistics networks. That’s what makes these cases so complex,” says truck accident attorney Michael McCready.

If you live near Chicago or its surrounding suburbs, you probably see big rigs often. That’s a reflection of Illinois’s place in the national supply chain. With interstates like I-80 and I-55 cutting through the state and massive warehouses parked along their shoulders, this corridor is one of the most trafficked freight corridors in the country. From the bustling Amazon hubs, with their constant hum of activity and the scent of cardboard, to the vast rail yards echoing with the clang of metal and the rumble of trains, everything passes through here, feeding into the global ports.

And because of all this movement through the city, the potential for risk increases. The sheer weight of these vehicles means that when collisions happen, the injuries are often severe, and the legal claims that follow are anything but straightforward. You’re not just dealing with a driver; you may have to deal with a shipping company, a maintenance contractor, a vehicle manufacturer, or all three, and that’s before insurance even enters the picture.