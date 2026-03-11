How to Actively Manage Brand Authority in Search Results

The moment rarely feels dramatic.

You’re not panicking. You’re not troubleshooting. You’re just curious. So you search your brand name—maybe before a meeting, maybe before a pitch, maybe because someone casually says, “I Googled you.”

The page loads.

Everything is technically correct. Nothing is outright wrong.

And yet, the story feels… unfinished.

An older article frames your work in a way you’ve already moved past. A third-party mention carries more weight than your own voice. The narrative looks accurate, but not current. True, but not quite you anymore.

That’s usually when people realise something important:

Search results don’t just reflect reputation. They quietly define it.