How to Pest-Proof Your Home Before Moving In

Moving into a new home is exciting. You picture where the couch will go, how the kitchen will function, and what color to paint the bedroom walls. What most people do not picture is spotting ants along the baseboards or hearing scratching in the attic on the first night. That discovery can quickly shift your focus from decorating to damage control. A new house should feel clean and secure, not uncertain.

This is especially important in places like Indianapolis, where cold winters drive rodents indoors and humid summers create ideal conditions for ants, termites, and other insects. Even if a property looks spotless, pests can hide behind walls, under floors, and inside crawlspaces. Many homeowners assume a quick spray from the hardware store will solve the issue.