How to Set Up a Smart Home That’s Safe, Secure, and Privacy-First

So, what is a smart home anyway? Simply put, a smart home is any home equipped with internet-connected devices that enable remote monitoring, management, and automation of lighting, HVAC, security systems, and other devices. Users control smart home devices through smartphone apps and voice assistants.

A well-designed smart home uses a hub to interconnect different devices, most often Google Home, Alexa, or Apple Home. When linked together, devices can “talk” to each other, enabling complex “scenes” in which a single command can dim the lights, lower the thermostat, and activate a security system.

Smart homes do much more than make life safer and more comfortable, although this alone makes them popular. When backed by a reliable, high-speed internet connection like fiber internet, smart homes improve energy efficiency by monitoring appliance use and reducing energy consumption.