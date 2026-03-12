How to Set Up a Smart Home That’s Safe, Secure, and Privacy-First
Smart homes are rapidly becoming the norm, with over 77.05 million homes in the USA equipped with at least one smart device. While convenient, smart devices raise some security and privacy concerns. Smart homes generate significant amounts of personal data, which unscrupulous people could use against you.
Securing this data requires more than a reliable, high-speed internet connection, although that’s certainly a start. You need to know how to set up a smart home that keeps your data secure and your family safe.
What is a Smart Home?
So, what is a smart home anyway? Simply put, a smart home is any home equipped with internet-connected devices that enable remote monitoring, management, and automation of lighting, HVAC, security systems, and other devices. Users control smart home devices through smartphone apps and voice assistants.
A well-designed smart home uses a hub to interconnect different devices, most often Google Home, Alexa, or Apple Home. When linked together, devices can “talk” to each other, enabling complex “scenes” in which a single command can dim the lights, lower the thermostat, and activate a security system.
Smart homes do much more than make life safer and more comfortable, although this alone makes them popular. When backed by a reliable, high-speed internet connection like fiber internet, smart homes improve energy efficiency by monitoring appliance use and reducing energy consumption.
Security Risks Families Should Understand
Connected smart devices increase the number of entry points to your network. A bad actor who accesses your smart lighting or thermostat settings, for instance, could deduce when you’re not at home based on usage.
Privacy risks often result from everyday usage rather than rare, targeted attacks. Families should understand the security risks posed by smart devices, which typically include:
Unsecured cameras and microphones: Once someone realizes a microphone or camera is unsecured, they can access it to monitor and record activity, or invade your privacy by speaking through smart speakers and cameras.
Unauthorized Entries: It’s possible to disarm unsecured smart locks, garage doors, and security systems, allowing unauthorized access to property. This can occur if the device’s default password has not been changed or is easy to guess.
Network Hijacking: Something as innocuous as an unsecured smart light can serve as an entryway, allowing hackers to make your network part of a botnet used to launch DDoS or phishing attacks.
Data Theft: Smart appliances and network-connected wearables contain valuable personal, financial, and behavioral data that can be used by third parties.
Device Spying: Access to your Wi-Fi network enables tracking your movement or presence in your home. Cameras aren’t necessary for this—motion detectors for smart lights, for instance, provide this information.
While these threats sound ominous, they can be effectively negated if you know how to set up a smart home properly.
How to Set up a Smart Home With Privacy in Mind
Careful device selection and permission management keep your smart home and data secure. Take the following steps, and you’ll be well-protected against unauthorized network access:
Secure Your Network
The first, and arguably most important step in setting up a smart home is to secure your Wi-Fi Network. Create a strong, unique password, and enable WPA3, which encrypts all network data. For added security, turn off remote management features to prevent external access to the network.
Change Default Passwords
Your router and smart devices all come with default passwords. These passwords are simple, easy to remember, and easy for hackers and malware to access. Always change a device's default password to a strong, unique password. You can use a password manager to create and store complex passwords.
Enable Two-Factor Authentication
Two-factor authentication (2-FA) uses two types of identification to log into an account, usually a password and a secondary identifier such as biometric information or a secure PIN sent via SMS. 2-FA is now a standard option on most devices and routers.
Segment Your Network
Every guest who logs into your network represents a potential vulnerability. The guest may not have any designs on your data, but you have no guarantee that their devices are as locked down as yours. Resolve this issue and continue to offer visitors Wi-Fi access by segmenting your network. You can create a separate network for guests, or keep all IoT devices on their own network to isolate them from your main network and the data it processes.
Set Devices to Auto-Update
Smart drives, hubs, and routers all contain firmware, software embedded into the device hardware. Regular firmware updates patch security vulnerabilities, keeping your devices safe and operating efficiently.
Manually updating firmware is time-consuming, especially in homes with multiple devices. Instead, access each device's settings and set them to update automatically when new patches become available.
Disable Unused Features
It’s best to turn off unused features like cameras, microphones, and voice purchasing when not in use to reduce the risk of unauthorized access.
Choose Reputable Brands
While not a hard-and-fast rule, smart devices from recognizable brands such as Google, Apple, and Amazon's Alexa tend to have more robust security features than those from lesser-known brands.
Consider Where You Locate Smart Devices
Even where you position smart devices affects your privacy. Keep cameras out of areas like bedrooms, and mute microphones in those areas when they're not in use.
Why Internet Performance and Stability Matter
Smart homes rely on consistent, secure connectivity for performance and optimal security, so it’s important to check the speed and reliability of your internet connection periodically. Run a regular internet speed test to ensure your ISP delivers the speed needed to run a smart home with multiple devices.
Successful Smart Homes Have Intentional Setups
Knowing how to set up a smart home means understanding that device installation isn’t enough. You need to be intentional with your device choices, setups, and use. Plan your smart ecosystem with privacy in mind. It may take slightly longer to set up your smart home, but a commitment to security and privacy ensures your devices provide long-term peace of mind.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.