What to Know Before Moving to St. Paul, MN

Although St. Paul and Minneapolis are often grouped together as the Twin Cities, they have very different vibes. St. Paul is known for its historic architecture, tree-lined streets, and strong neighborhood identity. Areas like Summit Hill, Highland Park, and Mac-Groveland are especially popular for their character and walkability.

If you’re coming from a larger metropolitan area, you may appreciate St. Paul’s slower pace while still enjoying easy access to downtown Minneapolis, which is just a short drive away.