Germany at a Slower Pace: How Apartment Based Travel Changes Multi City Luxury Itineraries
When you think of Germany you probably think of efficiency; whether it's getting from city to city via train, visiting iconic museums, having a reservation at a top rated restaurant, and spending a maximum of 1-2 nights in a specific city. The above structure works well for a quick getaway and does not work as well for those looking for more depth, more solitude, and a more consistent rhythm of travel over many cities. When a traveler wants to take their time to experience multiple locations they begin to view accommodations as an integral component of their overall travel experience.
Why a slower itinerary is the best option for traveling Germany
There is no requirement to rush while exploring Germany. Much of the value of Germany comes from contrasts - e.g., scale (Berlin), art & politics (Berlin), business (Munich) + design (Munich) + southern landscapes (near Munich), water + commerce (Hamburg), urban identity (Hamburg), financial hub (Frankfurt) + museum + dining + regional transportation (Frankfurt), architecture + industry + local flavor (Cologne + Stuttgart).
As a result of slowing down your itinerary, you will have the opportunity to explore the contrasts among each city. Instead of viewing each city as a "check list" of attractions to visit, travelers will have the time to discover neighborhoods, daily routines, and local infrastructure. As such, the accommodation requirements change. While the proximity to a station may be sufficient for a single-night stay, the character of the surrounding district, the peacefulness of the property itself, and the usability of the space all become much more important considerations when booking accommodations for 5-7 nights.
This is why furnished apartments in Germany are a natural fit for the planning process of multi-city, extended-stay trips. While hotels typically provide a consistent product from city to city, apartments create continuity for extended-stay travelers.
How accommodations affect comfort and daily routine
Travelers generally define luxury through service, finish, and exclusivity. However, for longer trips, luxury is defined by function and practicality. Luxury includes having ample space to unpack, having a dedicated workspace or reading area (as opposed to having to sit on a bed), having the capability to make a simple meal, and having enough private space so that you do not feel confined when spending time in the unit.
Traveling using furnished apartment-based accommodations can change the daily rhythm of travel in a number of ways. For example, mornings can be more flexible since breakfast is not tied to a set hotel schedule. In addition, evenings can be more relaxing because you have a living area to retreat to, rather than just a bedroom. Laundry, storage, and longer phone calls can be accomplished without difficulty. These types of amenities are very important to travelers who combine leisure activities with professional obligations such as meeting, galleries, etc.
While convenience is certainly important, experiencing a destination differently is also important. Hotels often confine travelers to a service-oriented environment. Furnished apartment-based accommodations place the traveler within the framework of a local neighborhood, which provides access to local bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacies, bus stations, and quieter side streets. Ultimately, the city begins to function like a city that can be lived in - even if just for a temporary period.
For extended-stays, this distinction is significant, as it can reduce travel fatigue, create consistency in daily routines, and enhance the perception of familiarity from one city to the next.
What to review prior to booking a mid-stay apartment
Not every apartment listing is suitable for a luxury itinerary, even when the photos appear high-end. Therefore, the booking process requires a more technical reading than a short hotel reservation.
Duration logic is the first consideration when booking a furnished apartment. Many properties are designed for short stays and other properties are designed for long periods of time. The minimum length of stay, cancellation policies, and check-in procedures must be reviewed and understood prior to booking.
The second point is to review the furnishings standards. A mid-stay apartment should include more than just furniture. It should provide actual daily functionality. Therefore, the property should have comfortable seating, a functional table, sufficient light, basic kitchen equipment, sufficient storage space, reliable internet, and clear information on what is provided in the apartment.
Thirdly, consider the neighborhood in which the property is located. For slow travel, the best location is not always the most centrally-located. Rather, a district with strong public transportation options, accessible grocery shopping, relatively quiet streets, and easily-walked daily infrastructure may be superior to a hotel district that was created for transient travel. This is especially true in larger German cities, where a few subway stops can completely alter the ambiance of a destination.
Lastly, transparency regarding operational details is important to review. Utilities, final cleaning, deposit requirements, invoice structures, and service expectations should be clearly outlined prior to booking. Extended stays amplify even the smallest of administrative issues. Therefore, if the booking details are unclear, the quality of the trip can rapidly deteriorate.
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