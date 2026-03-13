Germany at a Slower Pace: How Apartment Based Travel Changes Multi City Luxury Itineraries

There is no requirement to rush while exploring Germany. Much of the value of Germany comes from contrasts - e.g., scale (Berlin), art & politics (Berlin), business (Munich) + design (Munich) + southern landscapes (near Munich), water + commerce (Hamburg), urban identity (Hamburg), financial hub (Frankfurt) + museum + dining + regional transportation (Frankfurt), architecture + industry + local flavor (Cologne + Stuttgart).

As a result of slowing down your itinerary, you will have the opportunity to explore the contrasts among each city. Instead of viewing each city as a "check list" of attractions to visit, travelers will have the time to discover neighborhoods, daily routines, and local infrastructure. As such, the accommodation requirements change. While the proximity to a station may be sufficient for a single-night stay, the character of the surrounding district, the peacefulness of the property itself, and the usability of the space all become much more important considerations when booking accommodations for 5-7 nights.

This is why furnished apartments in Germany are a natural fit for the planning process of multi-city, extended-stay trips. While hotels typically provide a consistent product from city to city, apartments create continuity for extended-stay travelers.