How Long Does Water Damage Restoration Take?

Water damage can be one of the most devastating issues for homeowners and property managers, causing structural damage, mold growth, and long-term problems.

Whether it's due to a burst pipe, heavy rain, or flooding, understanding how long it takes to fix water damage is crucial for managing expectations and making informed decisions during the restoration process.

In this guide, we’ll cover how long water damage restoration typically takes, factors that affect the timeline, and what you can expect when trying to restore a flooded apartment or home in 2026.