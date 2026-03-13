How Long Does Water Damage Restoration Take
Water damage can be one of the most devastating issues for homeowners and property managers, causing structural damage, mold growth, and long-term problems.
Whether it's due to a burst pipe, heavy rain, or flooding, understanding how long it takes to fix water damage is crucial for managing expectations and making informed decisions during the restoration process.
In this guide, we’ll cover how long water damage restoration typically takes, factors that affect the timeline, and what you can expect when trying to restore a flooded apartment or home in 2026.
How Long Does Water Damage Restoration Take?
On average, water damage restoration can take anywhere from 3 to 7 days, depending on the extent of the damage.
However, the process might stretch longer if the damage is severe or if additional issues, like mold growth, need to be addressed. Here's a breakdown of the phases involved in water damage restoration and the timeline for each:
1. Assessment and Inspection (1–2 days)
The first step in the restoration process is a thorough inspection of the property.
A certified restoration specialist will assess the damage, identify the source of the water, and determine what items or areas need to be repaired or replaced.
This stage typically takes 1 to 2 days, depending on the size of the property and the extent of the damage.
2. Water Extraction (1–2 days)
Once the inspection is complete, the next step is to remove standing water. Professional water extraction equipment is used to pump out the water, which can take anywhere from a few hours to a day or two, depending on how much water is present and how easy it is to access the affected areas.
3. Drying and Dehumidification (3–7 days)
After water extraction, the restoration team will deploy industrial-grade fans and dehumidifiers to thoroughly dry the affected areas.
This is one of the longest phases, as materials like drywall, carpet, and wood can absorb a significant amount of water.
This phase usually takes 3 to 7 days, depending on the severity of the water damage and how well air circulates in the affected spaces.
4. Mold Remediation (If Necessary) (3–5 days)
If the water damage is severe or the affected areas are left wet for an extended period, mold growth can begin.
In these cases, mold remediation may be required, which can add 3 to 5 days to the overall timeline.
Mold remediation involves removing contaminated materials and using anti-fungal treatments to prevent further growth.
5. Restoration and Repairs (1–2 weeks)
The final phase of the restoration process is repairing any damage to the property. This could involve replacing drywall, installing new flooring, or repainting walls. Depending on the scope of the repairs and the availability of materials, this phase can take 1 to 2 weeks.
Overall Timeline
In total, water damage restoration can take 7 to 14 days for most cases. However, if the damage is extensive or if there are delays in obtaining materials or insurance approvals, the timeline could extend to several weeks.
How Long Does It Take to Fix a Flooded Apartment?
When an apartment gets flooded, the timeline for fixing the damage can vary greatly depending on the flood’s severity, the size of the apartment, and how quickly the restoration team responds.
Typically, the restoration of a flooded apartment can take between 5 to 15 days, depending on the factors mentioned above. Here’s a look at the steps involved:
1. Emergency Water Extraction (1–2 days)
Flooded apartments require immediate water removal. A team will use high-powered extraction equipment to remove the water as quickly as possible.
The faster this is done, the less likely it is that the water will cause lasting damage.
2. Drying Process (3–7 days)
After extraction, the drying process begins, and this step often takes the longest in flooded apartments.
The drying time depends on the materials affected and the size of the apartment. Fans, air movers, and dehumidifiers are placed throughout the space to help remove moisture from the walls, floors, and ceiling.
This stage is critical to preventing mold growth, so it’s important that it be done thoroughly.
3. Repair and Restoration (1–2 weeks)
Once the apartment is completely dry, repairs can begin. Depending on the extent of the damage, this could involve replacing drywall, floors, or even cabinetry.
This process can take anywhere from a few days to two weeks, depending on the complexity of the repairs.
In general, flooded apartments may take anywhere from 7 to 14 days, but if there’s significant damage or structural issues that need to be addressed, it may extend beyond this timeframe.
How Long Does It Take to Fix Water Damage?
The timeline for fixing water damage largely depends on the extent of the damage, the cause of the water intrusion, and the responsiveness of the restoration team.
If the damage is minimal (like a small leak or isolated incident), repairs may only take a few days to a week.
However, larger water damage incidents, such as those caused by burst pipes, major floods, or roof leaks, can take 1 to 2 weeks or more to fully repair.
Factors Affecting Water Damage Restoration Time
Several factors can influence the timeline of water damage restoration:
Extent of the Damage: The larger the area affected, the longer the restoration will take.
Type of Water: Water damage caused by clean water (from broken pipes or rain) is easier to restore than black water (from sewage backups), which requires additional safety measures.
Mold Growth: If mold is present or expected to grow, it will add extra time for mold remediation.
Insurance Approval: Delays in getting insurance approval can extend the overall restoration timeline.
Conclusion
Water damage restoration is a detailed process that typically takes 7 to 14 days, depending on the severity of the damage, the size of the affected area, and whether mold remediation is necessary.
If you’re dealing with a flooded apartment, the timeline can range from 5 to 15 days. The sooner you address water damage, the quicker the restoration process will be, minimizing long-term issues like mold growth.
Being informed about the restoration process and timeline can help you manage your expectations and ensure a smoother recovery. Always reach out to a professional water damage restoration company immediately after water damage occurs to get the ball rolling and reduce the risk of further complications.
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