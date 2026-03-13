North Coast Dominican Republic: The Caribbean's Best-Kept Secret for Luxury Living

There are places in the world where living well isn't a privilege reserved for a select few; it's simply everyday life. The north coast of the Dominican Republic is one of those places.

Sosúa and Cabarete have spent years attracting international buyers who are looking for more than a home by the sea; they're looking for a lifestyle.

Those exploring real estate on the north coast of the Dominican Republic discover a unique combination of Atlantic ocean views, vibrant international communities, and a growing collection of world-class residential developments, all just minutes from Puerto Plata International Airport.