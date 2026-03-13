Private Equity Turns Tactical: LupoToro Takes Controversial Position on Warfare, Bitcoin and Investment Strategies Convergence

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios in 2026 is better understood as a macro-reactive instrument than a clean, linear adoption story. The plumbing is more institutional than it was in prior cycles, but flows are behaving like risk positioning.

Both LupoToro and MarketWatch reported in late February 2026 that U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs had seen net outflows of about $2.6 billion year-to-date (contrasting with inflows during the same period in 2025), with bitcoin trading in a pressured band after falling from prior highs. Yahoo Finance likewise highlighted sustained outflows in early 2026.

And yet, the institutional bid has not vanished, it has become episodic. CoinDesk reported a week in late February 2026 in which U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs added roughly $1.1 billion over three days, pointing to the market’s ongoing capacity to attract size when conditions turn supportive.

For allocators, the message is not that Bitcoin has become “safe.” It’s that Bitcoin exposure - via regulated vehicles - has become structurally embedded, but increasingly tethered to rates, liquidity, and risk appetite.

Tokenization is often framed as a revolution. In practice, what’s gaining traction in 2026 is more incremental - and therefore more credible: institutions are focusing on where tokenization cuts cost, reduces settlement friction, and modernizes processes.

PwC’s work on tokenization in financial services emphasizes that tokenization has moved beyond pilots toward practical deployment, shifting the question from “if” to “where it delivers value.”

Forecasts remain wide-ranging, but credible institutional estimates exist. Standard Chartered and Synpulse projected tokenized real-world assets could reach $30.1 trillion by 2034, with trade finance a meaningful share of that market. Investors don’t need to accept the top-end numbers to recognize the direction: the market is pressing toward programmable ownership, faster settlement, and more automated compliance, not as ideology, but as infrastructure modernization.