Rethinking Long-Term Sleep Support: Is Cannabis a Viable Alternative to Sedatives?

Sleep is supposed to be the body’s natural reset button. Yet for millions of people, falling asleep or staying asleep becomes a nightly struggle. If you’ve ever found yourself staring at the ceiling at 2 a.m., you know how frustrating chronic sleep issues can be. Many people eventually turn to prescription sedatives or over-the-counter sleep aids. But in recent years, another option has entered the conversation: medical cannabis.

This raises an important question you may have asked yourself: Is cannabis a viable long-term alternative?

The answer is more nuanced than a simple yes-or-no. Understanding how sleep medications work, the potential risks of long-term sedative use, and what current research says about cannabis can help you make a more informed decision.