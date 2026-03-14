Moving to Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA from the Pacific Northwest–2026 Relocation Guide

If you're coming from the Pacific Northwest and thinking about a move to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, you might be drawn by the ocean breeze, the fairytale-style cottages, and the slower pace of coastal life. Carmel offers a unique blend of artistic charm, natural beauty, and laid-back sophistication. But as with any major relocation, there are important lifestyle trade-offs and real estate realities to consider.

Below is a research-backed, upbeat, yet honest, look at what you really get when you make the leap.