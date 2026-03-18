6 Agency Management Software That Track Profit While You Work
I watched three agencies burn through profitable-looking projects because their task manager couldn't talk to their billing system. They'd close a $50K deal and celebrate. Six weeks later they'd discover they overserviced by 40 hours and killed the margin.
The core issue isn't features. It's whether logged hours automatically update your margin view in the same place you assign tasks. Most tools force you into disconnected systems: project managers that ignore finances, or accounting software that doesn't connect to daily work.
I focused on six platforms that bridge both sides, including Assembly, which links project delivery, client communication, and billing in one branded workspace.
1. Assembly: Best all-in-one agency management software
Professional services firms need more than separate tools for CRM, project management, and billing. Assembly connects all three in one branded workspace where clients handle approvals, payments, and file sharing without jumping between systems.
I tested Assembly across three client workflows to see how it handles the gap between closing deals and delivering work. When I logged in as a client, everything showed up in one dashboard: project status, invoices, shared files. Clients aren't switching between email and five different links to approve something.
On the agency side, client records update automatically when someone pays or uploads a document. The Assistant feature pulls recent activity before client calls and flags what needs follow-up, which saves hours for teams juggling 30+ clients.
Each workspace runs under your domain with your branding. You can embed tools like Airtable or ClickUp, while Zapier and Make integrations handle invoice reminders or status updates without code.
Best for: Professional service firms wanting one branded space for all client interactions
Starting price: $39/month
2. Scoro: Best for real-time margin tracking
Professional services firms billing hourly need constant answers to one question: are we still profitable on this project? Scoro surfaces that answer in real time, tying every logged hour to budgets and showing margin erosion as it happens.
I tested Scoro using a mock $15,000 consulting project at specific hourly rates per role. As I logged time for different team members, the dashboard immediately showed the remaining budget and current margin percentages. That real-time visibility matters because most agencies discover overservicing only when month-end invoicing reveals they worked 60 billable hours on a 40-hour budget.
The financial depth separates Scoro from basic PM tools. It tracks utilization rates, forecasts revenue from sales pipeline, and generates P&L reports without spreadsheet exports. You see which clients drive profit, which projects bleed hours, and where team capacity sits.
Setup demands significant time investment. I spent nearly two full days configuring budgets, role-specific rates, and billing rules before the system worked smoothly. For firms where profitability drives every project decision, that upfront work pays off in daily margin visibility that lighter tools can't provide.
Best for: Consulting firms, IT services, architecture teams obsessed with real-time margin visibility
Starting price: $23.90/month per user
3. Productive: Best for financial dashboards in daily workflow
Productive takes the same profitability-first approach as Scoro but delivers it through a cleaner interface. The platform embeds financial health tracking directly into your daily project workflow instead of isolating it in separate month-end reports.
Testing revealed how quickly I could spot budget problems while logging time. The system flags approaching budget limits and displays team utilization rates while connecting sales pipeline to revenue forecasting. Everything updates in real time as hours accumulate, so you're not waiting for weekly reports to discover you blew past margin targets three days ago.
The main friction surfaces when using both Sales CRM and Project modules heavily because they handle tasks through different workflows. You might track the same work twice to keep both systems current.
Resource planning tools prevent overallocation before it becomes a crisis. You see who has bandwidth, who's maxed out, and where bottlenecks are forming across active projects.
Best for: Agencies prioritizing profitability visibility without heavy setup complexity
Starting price: $11/month per user
4. Teamwork: Best for balancing tasks and resource visibility
Not every agency stakes survival on real-time margin tracking. Some need solid task management paired with team capacity visibility, delivered through an interface that doesn't demand weeks of configuration just to assign work.
The resource planner made team availability visible during testing without requiring complex forecast building. I could identify who had bandwidth, who faced overload, and where project timelines were stacking up dangerously, all from views that made immediate sense without training sessions.
Time tracking connects directly to project budgets, surfacing burn rate automatically without manual spreadsheet calculations. The interface handles task assignment and progress tracking smoothly across multiple concurrent client projects.
The financial analytics depth doesn't compare to Scoro or Productive, but that limitation reflects intentional design focus. Teamwork prioritizes making project execution smooth while maintaining enough visibility that you're not operating blind between monthly finance reviews.
Best for: Agencies that prioritize task execution and resource planning over deep financial modeling
Starting price: $13.99/month per user
5. Kantata: Best for enterprise-scale resource allocation
Mid-market and enterprise professional services firms face fundamentally different operational challenges than small agencies. You're forecasting revenue across dozens of simultaneous engagements, optimizing resource allocation through skills and availability, and standardizing delivery processes across multiple distributed teams.
Kantata handles that complexity through resource management capabilities that smaller tools structurally can't support. Testing revealed I could assign people using specific skills, experience levels, and current availability in ways basic project managers simply don't accommodate.
The AI layer learns from completed projects to improve future scoping and staffing decisions, which helps prevent the repeated estimation mistakes that systematically erode margins. Revenue forecasting combines active project data with sales pipeline projections to show where the business is heading over the next quarter.
The learning curve matches the feature depth. Custom reporting took longer to master than any other platform I tested, and the interface feels substantially heavier than modern alternatives. Firms operating at enterprise scale need exactly these features that justify accepting that implementation complexity.
Best for: Mid-market and enterprise professional services firms with complex resource needs
Starting price: Custom enterprise pricing
6. Synergist: Best for detailed agency job costing
Creative and marketing agencies struggle connecting project execution to financial outcomes because most tools structurally treat them as separate systems requiring manual reconciliation. Synergist builds financial tracking specifically for agency operations, positioning job costing and profitability reporting as core functionality.
Testing Synergist's financial depth revealed why margin-focused agencies choose it despite setup complexity. I could drill into individual projects to see exactly where hours accumulated, which specific tasks exceeded budget, and where execution hit targets.
That granular visibility enables better commercial decisions about pricing future work, scoping new projects, and allocating team resources to protect margins. The resource calendar displays team utilization in ways that actively help reduce scope creep, which systematically kills profitability on otherwise well-priced projects.
Initial setup requires a clear operational model and significant time investment before the system becomes useful. The platform demands upfront configuration that makes it less attractive for agencies wanting immediate implementation.
Best for: Creative, marketing, and consulting agencies focused on detailed profitability per project
Starting price: $16.50/month per user
Why these six stand out from generic project managers
The fundamental difference between these platforms and basic project management tools comes down to when you see financial visibility: during work execution versus after completion. Tools like Asana and Trello help track task completion effectively, but they don't reveal whether those tasks are profitable until you manually calculate accumulated hours against budgets in completely separate systems.
Assembly links client communication, project delivery, and billing in one branded workspace that keeps everything organized as work scales. Scoro and Productive position margin tracking at the center of daily workflow, while Teamwork balances task management with sufficient financial visibility. Kantata handles enterprise-scale resource complexity that smaller tools can't accommodate, and Synergist gives creative agencies the job costing granularity they require.
Your right choice depends on whether you need unified client management, deep financial analytics, fast setup, enterprise resource planning, or detailed job costing. All six solve the core agency problem: connecting what your team does daily to whether you're actually making money on that work.
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