6 Agency Management Software That Track Profit While You Work

I watched three agencies burn through profitable-looking projects because their task manager couldn't talk to their billing system. They'd close a $50K deal and celebrate. Six weeks later they'd discover they overserviced by 40 hours and killed the margin.

The core issue isn't features. It's whether logged hours automatically update your margin view in the same place you assign tasks. Most tools force you into disconnected systems: project managers that ignore finances, or accounting software that doesn't connect to daily work.

I focused on six platforms that bridge both sides, including Assembly, which links project delivery, client communication, and billing in one branded workspace.