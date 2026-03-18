The Bathroom Rug Rule That Makes Every Vanity Area Look Intentional

Most bathrooms don’t look unfinished because they need a remodel. They look unfinished because the floor reads like an afterthought.

A tiny bath mat shoved in front of the sink does the job, but visually it says: temporary. The fix is not “buy a prettier mat.” It’s choosing a rug that belongs to a defined area, the same way a living room rug belongs to the seating group.

Here’s the rule I use to make a vanity area look intentional, even when the layout isn’t doing you any favors.