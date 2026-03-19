How Digital Entertainment Is Reshaping Personal Leisure Budgets in 2026
Consumer entertainment budgets look fundamentally different than they did five years ago. The pandemic accelerated a migration toward digital platforms, but what many analysts expected to be a temporary spike has matured into a permanent shift. Streaming services, mobile gaming, online subscriptions, and digital betting platforms now compete for the same discretionary income that once went to cinema tickets, restaurant outings, and weekend travel.
According to PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–2029, the global entertainment and media industry reached nearly $2.9 trillion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 3.7% through the end of the decade. That growth is increasingly driven by digital formats, with advertising revenue expanding three times faster than consumer spending. For individuals managing their own leisure budgets, the implications are clear: there are more digital options than ever, and each one is designed to capture attention and wallet share.
Streaming, Gaming, and Subscription Fatigue
The average household now juggles multiple digital entertainment subscriptions. Video streaming alone accounts for a significant share, with platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+ competing for monthly commitments. Music services, cloud gaming passes, podcast platforms, and fitness apps pile on top. A UK industry report from the Entertainment Retailers Association found that the average consumer held 2.9 video subscriptions in 2025, and digital entertainment sales grew 7.1% that year, outpacing nearly every other leisure category.
But this abundance has introduced a new problem: subscription fatigue. Consumers are becoming more selective about where their money goes each month. Rather than signing up for every new service, many are rotating between platforms, cancelling one to try another, and evaluating whether each subscription delivers genuine value relative to its cost. This same scrutiny is now extending beyond streaming into other corners of digital entertainment, including online gaming.
The video game sector illustrates this broader pattern. U.S. consumer spending on video games reached $60.7 billion in 2025, the second-highest level on record, with subscription services driving 20% of that growth. Consumers are clearly willing to spend on digital entertainment, but they increasingly expect flexibility and clear value in return. Flat-rate gaming passes, tiered streaming plans, and pay-as-you-go models are all responses to the same underlying demand: give users control over what they pay for.
Online Gaming and the Rise of Platform-Savvy Players
Regulated online casino and sports betting platforms have quietly become a mainstream line item in many consumers’ digital entertainment budgets. What was once a niche activity associated with a specific demographic has broadened considerably, driven by mobile accessibility, improved regulation, and a generation of users comfortable spending money through digital interfaces.
The same critical mindset that drives subscription evaluation is showing up here as well. Players in markets like the Netherlands, Iceland, and New Zealand, where domestic casino options may be limited, often turn to online casino comparison sites to evaluate licensing credentials, bonus structures, and payout reliability before committing real money. This mirrors broader consumer behavior across digital entertainment: research first, spend second.
Transparency has become a deciding factor. Players want to understand wagering requirements, withdrawal timelines, and whether a platform holds a recognized license. Those who take the time to compare options tend to report higher satisfaction and fewer disputes, much like consumers who read detailed reviews before committing to a new streaming service or software subscription.
Smarter Spending Through Budgeting Tools
Alongside the growth of digital entertainment, a parallel trend has emerged: the rise of personal finance tools designed to help consumers track and manage recreational spending. Apps like YNAB, Monarch Money, and various banking platform features now allow users to categorize and cap entertainment expenses with precision that wasn’t available a few years ago.
This is particularly relevant for younger consumers, who tend to spread their entertainment spending across more platforms than older demographics. A 2025 survey by Deloitte found that Gen Z and millennial households allocated a higher share of discretionary income to digital entertainment than any previous generation, but were also more likely to use budgeting tools to monitor that spending. The combination suggests a consumer base that enjoys digital entertainment freely but wants visibility and control over where the money goes.
Some online gaming platforms have taken note, building responsible spending features directly into their products. Deposit limits, session timers, and spending summaries are becoming standard, not just to satisfy regulators but to retain users who value transparency and self-management.
What This Means for the Entertainment Industry
The shift in consumer behavior carries clear consequences for entertainment providers. Platforms that rely on passive subscriptions or opaque pricing structures will increasingly lose ground to competitors that prioritize transparency, flexible pricing, and genuine user value. This applies across the board, from streaming services experimenting with ad-supported tiers to online gaming platforms that publish clear bonus terms and withdrawal policies.
Competition for leisure spending is no longer confined within categories. A consumer deciding how to spend a spare evening might weigh a new streaming release against a mobile game, a live sports bet, or a podcast subscription. Each option competes for the same finite pool of time and money, and the platforms that understand this cross-category competition will be better positioned to earn loyalty.
For consumers, the outlook is largely positive. More competition means better products, clearer pricing, and more tools to manage spending intentionally. The digital entertainment landscape in 2026 rewards those who take the time to compare, evaluate, and choose deliberately rather than defaulting to whatever appears first on their screen.
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