How to Handle Dental Billing Claims Without Sacrificing Collections

A revenue killer for modern dental practices is not a lack of patients, but increasing AR with 12% - 15% money trapped in your accounts receivable. This reveals that your dental practice is ill-equipped to track and manage your AR.

As we navigate through 2026, the dental industry has been revolutionised with the help of AI and automation. By implementing AI augmented agents, the process of integrating CDT code updates and fee schedules, and shortened claims processing times have accelerated the process. With this improved algorithm, the approach of set it and forget it is officially obsolete. If your practice is currently operating on 2024 cash flows, you are not just losing money; you are risking a compliance audit.

In this article, let's talk about how you can handle dental billing claims without losing collections and why there is a need to outsource your dental billing process to a company providing dental billing and coding services. This roadmap will provide you with enough knowledge to ensure your collections remain at 98%; the industry gold standard.