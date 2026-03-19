Merlot wine: why this underrated red is making a comeback

A single line of movie dialogue changed the fate of an entire grape variety. In 2004, Sideways, directed by Alexander Payne, had a knock-on effect that was felt across wine sales for years. The protagonist's on screen rejection of Merlot sent shockwaves. Producers from California saw a sharp drop in demand as consumers shifted toward Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon instead. It represented a blow that took more than a decade to recover from. Though the irony was not lost on wine professionals as the film's protagonist was quietly obsessed with Pomerol, a Bordeaux appellation where Merlot is king.