Major breakthroughs in healthcare in 2026 have radically altered the control of these diseases. Presently, RHEUMATOLOGY Treatment and Management is no longer limited to symptom relief.

It primarily focuses on recognizing a disease early, providing customized medical treatment, controlling a condition over a long period of time and the complete health and happiness of a patient.

Leading global hospitals like Liv Hospital already are changing the game by equipping themselves with the most advanced diagnostic tools, tailoring treatment plans to the unique needs of each patient, and employing multidisciplinary teams for patient care management i.e. holistically addressing the patient at all stages of their interaction with the hospital. In this first part, we focus on the latest therapies in rheumatology and also cover the topic of ways in which patients can better their health and well-being.