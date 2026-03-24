Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile: French Sophistication and Canadian Warmth Combined

Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile has been named Best Luxury City Hotel in Montreal, Quebec, Canada by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, recognizing the hotel’s refined hospitality and modern allure. This celebrated property exemplifies the meeting of French artistry and Canadian warmth, offering an atmosphere where cosmopolitan sophistication flows through every detail.

Located on Sherbrooke Street West — recently named one of the top five “coolest streets in the world” by Time Out — Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile now sits at the heart of a neighborhood recognized for its creative energy and cultural vibrancy.

Just steps from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, McGill University, and the Bell Centre, the hotel gives guests effortless access to the city’s most iconic cultural and commercial landmarks — the same institutions that helped elevate Sherbrooke Street West onto the global map for food, art, nightlife, and community spirit.

In other words: staying at Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile doesn’t just mean upscale comfort — it places you at the center of one of Montreal’s most dynamic, internationally recognized thoroughfares, where rich history, vibrant street life and world-class amenities meet.