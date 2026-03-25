A Conversation with Martin Backhouse on Ontario’s iGaming Evolution

With more than 15 years of experience and over 1,000 published articles, Martin Backhouse ranks the best new online casinos, as well as staying on top of the industry as a whole. He has become one of the most recognisable voices in Canada’s online gambling space. As Content Editor at Casino.org, he and his team spend their days testing, comparing, and ranking online casinos across the country. In a recent discussion, Martin shared his thoughts on Ontario’s regulated market, the rise of new casinos in 2026, and what players should really pay attention to.
Martin explains that reviewing a casino is far more hands-on than many players might assume.
“We’re always busy publishing new casino reviews or updating older ones,” he says. “We test everything from deposit to cash out, before comparing sites to their competitors. We also benchmark casinos against industry standards in our honest, first-hand analysis.”
That thorough approach has become increasingly important as new operators continue entering the Canadian market. For Martin, credibility is built through testing every stage of the user journey — from verifying licences and security measures to assessing how quickly withdrawals are processed.
Generous welcome bonuses often dominate marketing campaigns, but Martin urges players to look beyond the headline figure.
“There are some fantastic bonuses around at new online casinos in Canada,” he notes, “but the huge promotions aren’t always as they may seem on the surface. Just make sure you check the T&Cs to understand the wagering requirements fully. It’s great that a casino might offer $10,000, but if the wagering is set at 70x, it’s suddenly not as appealing as a $5,000 bonus with just 35x wagering.”
New casinos frequently use larger offers to compete with established brands. While that can create strong value opportunities, Martin believes players should compare wagering requirements, withdrawal limits, and eligible payment methods before committing.
Ontario’s launch of a regulated iGaming market in April 2022 marked a major shift in Canada’s gambling landscape. By introducing an open-licence structure, the province allowed private operators to legally enter the market while maintaining strict regulatory oversight.
Martin views this as a positive development overall. Regulation has increased competition and consumer protection, while also encouraging responsible gambling measures such as deposit limits and self-exclusion tools. However, he acknowledges that enforcement, advertising standards, and the balance between regulated and grey-market operators remain ongoing challenges.
According to Martin, innovation is constant in the iGaming world. New payment technologies, larger game libraries, and improved mobile experiences are reshaping how Canadians play.
Cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand, allowing players to deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin and other digital assets. Meanwhile, crypto-based games like Crash and Dice introduce mechanics inspired by market volatility. Mobile gaming has also become central, with more dedicated casino apps offering seamless play across devices.
Payment flexibility and fast withdrawals are key benchmarks in Martin’s evaluations. He believes players should prioritise casinos that support their preferred banking method and provide clear, transparent payout terms.
Martin recently highlighted Betsio as an example of a site that improved its standing through stronger bonuses and a broader game selection.
“Betsio might not be brand new, but it jumped onto my radar recently thanks to improved bonuses and a stronger game lineup,” he explains. “New players can claim up to $17,250 across their first three deposits, which is impressive considering similar offers often stretch over four or five.”
He points to the scale of the game library and modern payment support as strengths, while noting that certain minimum withdrawal limits could be more competitive. For Martin, balanced analysis — acknowledging both pros and cons — is essential to maintaining trust.
Despite the excitement around new platforms, Martin consistently stresses caution.
“New casinos often have better welcome offers compared to casinos that have been around for a while to hook you. Watch out for scams though. Check out their licences and start with small bets to test things out first. In Ontario, I only go with licensed sites for this very reason. And more licensed platforms are coming on board all the time, with over 80 now in the province. Plenty of choice there.”
Licensing, transparent terms, responsive customer support, and responsible gambling tools are all non-negotiables in his assessment process.
The outlook for Canada’s iGaming industry remains strong. With Alberta preparing to introduce its own regulated framework and Ontario reporting significant annual revenues, growth shows little sign of slowing.
For Martin Backhouse, the fundamentals remain clear: rigorous testing, strong regulation, transparent communication, and player protection must underpin innovation. As Canada’s iGaming market continues to mature, his measured, evidence-based approach offers a steady guide through a rapidly evolving landscape.
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