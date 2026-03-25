A Conversation with Martin Backhouse on Ontario’s iGaming Evolution

Martin explains that reviewing a casino is far more hands-on than many players might assume.

“We’re always busy publishing new casino reviews or updating older ones,” he says. “We test everything from deposit to cash out, before comparing sites to their competitors. We also benchmark casinos against industry standards in our honest, first-hand analysis.”

That thorough approach has become increasingly important as new operators continue entering the Canadian market. For Martin, credibility is built through testing every stage of the user journey — from verifying licences and security measures to assessing how quickly withdrawals are processed.