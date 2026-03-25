Best Large Air Fryers | Review 2026

The air fryer craze began as a way to make french fries healthier, but it has turned into a full-blown kitchen revolution. There is a huge shift toward bigger units by 2026. People are sick of having to cook three different meals just to feed four people. You need more than just a regular bucket if you want the best air fryer to cook a whole chicken, a big pizza, or a mountain of wings.

In this guide, we'll look at the best large air fryers this year and explain why size and airflow technology are the two most important factors to consider when choosing one for your kitchen.