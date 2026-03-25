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The air fryer craze began as a way to make french fries healthier, but it has turned into a full-blown kitchen revolution. There is a huge shift toward bigger units by 2026. People are sick of having to cook three different meals just to feed four people. You need more than just a regular bucket if you want the best air fryer to cook a whole chicken, a big pizza, or a mountain of wings.
In this guide, we'll look at the best large air fryers this year and explain why size and airflow technology are the two most important factors to consider when choosing one for your kitchen.
A lot of people think that a bigger air fryer means more food. That is true, but a bigger capacity actually makes the cook better. When you put too much food in a small basket, the hot air can't move around. This makes some spots soggy and others brown unevenly. A big air fryer gives the food the "breathing room" it needs to get that crunchy texture.
Real versatility: You can go beyond snacks and start roasting whole proteins like turkey breasts or brisket.
Time-saving: You won't have to stay in the kitchen while everyone else eats if you cook everything at once.
Better Texture: More surface area helps moisture evaporate better, which is how you get crispy skin.
The Typhur Dome has become the most popular large-capacity air fryer for 2026. Typhur Robotics’ innovative approach to kitchen technology inspired its unique dome-shaped design, which breaks away from the traditional “box” or “basket” style commonly seen in other air fryers.
Better Surface Area: It has a huge flat cooking surface that can fit a 12-inch pizza or a whole rack of ribs without overlapping.
Advanced Airflow: The dome shape helps heat spread out more quickly and evenly. This is like how a commercial oven works.
Whisper Quiet: This unit is designed to stay quiet even when the fan is running at full speed, unlike many older models that sound like a jet engine.
The Typhur Dome is ideal for anyone who wants efficiency, versatility, and professional-style cooking in a home kitchen.
When you look for the best air fryer, you will see two main styles. I have used both, and they are definitely made for different kinds of cooks.
Most of us started with these tried-and-true models. They are great if you mostly make wings, fries, or nuggets.
The good things: They heat up very quickly, it's easy to shake your food while it's cooking, and they are usually cheaper.
The Cons: You can't see your food while it's cooking, and the deep, narrow shape makes it hard to bake things that need to be flat.
There's a reason these are taking over kitchens. They give you a lot more options for meals than just snacks.
Pros: These are the real deal for baking, roasting, and even reheating leftovers like a pro. If you have racks or wide surfaces, you can cook more than one layer or big things at once.
The bad things: They take up a little more horizontal space on the counter.
The best air fryer is just the start. Over the years, I've picked up a few tricks that really improve the results.
Don't pack your food too tightly, even if you have a big unit. The air can't get around the food to make it crispy if it's touching.
Don't use aerosol sprays from the store; they contain oil. They usually have extra ingredients that can ruin your non-stick coating. Fill a simple pump sprayer with avocado or grapeseed oil instead.
Dry it Off: Before you cook wings or vegetables, use a paper towel to dry them off. A good crunch doesn't like water.
Read the manual for five minutes. Don't skip it. The best places for airflow on each machine are different.
Keep an eye on the temperature: air fryers work much better than big ovens. If a recipe says to cook something at 400 degrees in a regular oven, lower the temperature to 375 in your air fryer and check on it a little early.
If your model has an air filter, you need to keep it clean. It keeps the kitchen from smelling bad and keeps smoke out.
I know the boxes say you don't have to, but preheat for protein. But if you want to get a really good sear on a steak or pork chop, it's best to start with a hot unit.
Yes, I think so. By 2026, these machines will be so good that they can really take the place of your toaster, convection oven, and old-fashioned deep fryer. A high-capacity model is worth every penny if you have friends over, a family, or just like to cook quickly. It makes dinner less of a chore and more of a fun thing to do.
It's crazy to see how much these things have changed. We can already see technology that can tell how heavy your food is and change the time for you. But even with all the bells and whistles, the secret sauce is still simple: fast air, high heat, and enough room for the food to get crispy just right.
How you cook at home is the most important thing to think about when choosing an appliance. The extra space and high-quality construction make a big difference for me. You will definitely see why this is a game changer for your weeknight routine once you move up to a bigger unit.
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