How to Make Dopamine Décor Feel Grown-Up with Natural Flooring

After years of pared-back interiors, beige overload, and cool minimalism, homes are looking more expressive again. Dopamine décor, with its bright colours, playful styling, and feel-good energy, has become part of wider move towards more personal interiors. At the same time, design trends for 2026 are still leaning into warmth, comfort, and emotional connection with richer tones and more welcoming spaces taking centre stage.

That combination creates an interesting challenge. Colourful décor can be full of personality, but it can also become overwhelming if there’s nothing grounding it. That’s where natural flooring comes in. Wood and wood-effect floors bring warmth, texture, and a sense of balance, helping bold interiors feel curated rather than chaotic.