Which boat to choose for hire in Mallorca: motorboat, sailing boat or catamaran

Sailing is the choice of those who set sail for the sea’s sake, not just to tick a box on a list. On a sailing yacht, there’s no engine vibration or smell of diesel – just the wind, the lapping of the waves and the creak of the rigging. Mallorca’s thermal breezes are consistent from May to October: the morning calm gives way to a south-westerly wind of 10–15 knots by midday, before dying down in the evening. These conditions are ideal for day trips and offer no stormy surprises.

Good to know. A sailing yacht’s cruising speed is 5–7 knots. In a week, you can cover 150–200 nautical miles, sail around the entire island and visit coves that larger boats cannot reach due to their draught.

Popular week-long itineraries include a coastal cruise from Palma along the southern coast to Porto Colom, and a trip around Cape Formentor to Soller. Both can easily be completed in seven days, leaving plenty of time for swimming in the coves and enjoying dinner on the seafront.

You can book a private sailing yacht charter in Mallorca from Palma, Port de Soller or Alcudia. A 35–40-foot sailing yacht costs from €1,500 per week in May up to €4,500–5,000 in the height of summer. This is cheaper than a motor yacht of a comparable size, and fuel costs are minimal — the engine is only needed for mooring and short stretches of calm seas.

There is just one restriction, but it’s a significant one: you need the right qualifications. Without an ICC international certificate, you’ll have to hire a skipper for €150–200 a day, which will increase your budget.