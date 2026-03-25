Why You Can’t Rely Solely on Labels for Chemical Safety

Chemical labels must contain the basic hazard data, including such aspects like flammability, toxicity, and precautionary measures during handling. Yet, the complex dangers of each chemical cannot be represented with these labels. As an illustration, some of the reactions that arise after mixing of the chemicals might not be written on the label, and therefore the workers are not even aware of the hazards. The use of labels can result in inappropriate storage, handling, and disposal of chemicals, which can make the occurrence of incidents more probable.

The other weakness of labels is that there is a chance of human error during labeling. The labels may get spoiled, misprinted or be removed with time and therefore the information may not be dependable. Employees may think that a label is correct at all times and this may lead to unintentional exposure or unintended use. The employers also need to understand that labels do not constitute the entire chemical safety program but rather individual labels supplement the appropriate training and supervision.