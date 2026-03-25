Why You Must Know Your State’s Statute of Limitations When it Comes to Accidents

A statute of limitation is a piece of legislation that stipulates the time within which one is allowed to bring an action. Where personal injury claims are concerned, it normally begins on the accident date. Different states have their own deadlines and they may differ according to the kind of claim. There are states that permit two years and others could permit three or more. Failure to abide by these timelines may lead to dismissal of a claim leaving the victims with no compensation.

It should be known that the statute of limitations can be used irrespective of the magnitude of your injuries. Even the slightest accidents have to be reported and the claims made within the legal period. By engaging the services of a personal injury lawyer, it is possible to make sure that all the required paperwork is filed on time. A lawyer will take you through the process and he or she will explain the exceptions that might be like cases involving minors or missing the discovery of injury.