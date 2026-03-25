Why You Should Educate HR Teams On Medical Privacy Requirements

Employers work under the law which provides a guideline in the way the medical information may be gathered, stored and passed. The HR teams should realize that employee health data cannot be compared with the routine workplace information. It is usually highly privacy-protected such that no one is allowed to access it and affect employment decisions.

Education will assist the HR professionals to be aware of these limits. By being aware of the legal requirements that are applied in the medical records and accommodation procedures, the HR personnel is unlikely to commit a mistake that can lead to the company being sued or subject to litigation. In the cases when the issues regarding whether some disclosures are in the appropriate way, even some advice of a professional, like an LTD Lawyer Toronto, can be offered to the employer to make sure that the practices in the workplace are performed in accordance with the latest legislative requirements.