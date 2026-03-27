How to Solve Your Long-Term Debt Problems

Start by understanding your debts. Make a list of all your accounts with the total amounts owed, interest rates, and minimum monthly payments. This helps you see where your money is going and which debts need attention.

With this information, check if you can pay more than the minimum payments. If possible, focus on the debts with the highest interest rates first. This is called the avalanche approach and can save you money in the long run.

Alternatively, you can use the snowball method, which focuses on paying off the smallest debt first. While these debts might not have the highest interest rates, clearing one can boost your motivation. Choose the method that suits you best.