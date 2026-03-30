10 Spring Home Maintenance Tasks Every Homeowner Should Tackle Before Summer Hits

Your roof took the brunt of winter weather, even if it looks fine from the ground. Missing shingles, loose flashing, and clogged gutters are common this time of year. Grab a ladder or binoculars and take a careful look. Gutters should be cleared of leaves and debris so rainwater can flow away from your home instead of backing up and causing damage. While you are at it, check downspouts and make sure water is being directed far enough from the foundation. It is not the most glamorous task, but it is one of the most important.