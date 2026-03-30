How An ESA Cat Can Improve Your Mental Health

After learning why pets matter for mental health, it helps to know what an ESA cat is. An emotional support cat gives comfort and support to people with mental or emotional disorders like anxiety disorder, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A licensed counselor or psychiatrist can write an ESA letter, which proves you need your cat for your psychological health.

Unlike service animals trained for tasks related to physical disabilities, emotional support cats do not need special training. These therapy animals help ease anxiousness and bring emotional stability through companionship.

Emotional support cats have certain rights under the Fair Housing Act that let owners keep them in housing that usually does not allow pets. Getting official recognition as an emotional support animal involves working with a medical professional such as a psychologist or social worker who understands your needs.