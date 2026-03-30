London Travel Guide: Flexible Stays, Experiences & Accommodation Tips

Modern-day travellers like you don’t want fixed commitments at times. Be it for business or leisure (or both) travel, many people (and possibly you too) may want the freedom to stay as long as they like without rigid leases. That rules out hotels and traditional rentals anyway. So, what’s a good option that you can consider? The answer lies in booking apartment hotels. The flexible apartment hotels in London combine the space and comfort of your own dedicated apartment for a home-like experience with the services and amenities of hotels.

The best part is that you’ll find flexible short and long-term leases that allow you to stay just as long as you want. At the same time, apartment hotels or aparthotels are mostly situated in prime areas with all-inclusive rates (covering utilities and services) that are often lower than hotels. You can cook your own meals, invite people over and get access to amenities like housekeeping, laundry, concierge, on-site gym and pool access, high-speed Wi-Fi, work desks, flat-screen televisions and whatnot!

On that note, here are some tips to find the best aparthotels in London: