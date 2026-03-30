What Families Should Know About Professional Dementia Care

There's a particular kind of grief that comes before a loss. Watching someone you love slowly lose their grip on memory, on routine, on the familiar rhythms of daily life, is exhausting in ways that are hard to put into words. The changes start small. A forgotten name. A missed appointment. Then one afternoon, they can't find their way back from the end of the street. At some point, the question isn't whether to seek professional help. It's how, where, and what that even looks like.

This guide is for families trying to answer those questions honestly.