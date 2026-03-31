8 Best Concealers for Dark Circles on Dark Skin Tones

Finding a concealer that actually works under your eyes can feel like a long search when you have deeper skin. You try shade after shade, and something always seems off. The color pulls ashy, or it sits on top of your skin instead of blending in, or it cakes into every little line by noon. I know how frustrating this can be, and I want to help you find something that truly works.

Here's the thing about dark circles on melanin-rich skin: they behave differently than they do on lighter complexions. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman explains that under-eye hyperpigmentation is more common in darker skin tones because there's more melanin present from the start. When those pigment-producing cells become damaged or overactive, melanin deposits deeper into the skin, creating discoloration that can appear brown, purple, blue, or black depending on your natural coloring.

This means you need a concealer that understands your skin's specific needs. The eight formulas below have earned their place on this list because they offer the shade range, coverage, and wear time that melanin-rich skin deserves.