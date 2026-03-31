Why You Should Use Drone Insights to Improve Strategic Planning

Projects tend to have several steps, as well as moving components, which may prove to be hard to measure real progress. Drone insights assist companies to track the work on a project since beginning to the end by taking aerial photos and data at specified points. The information can also be used to support the planning and reporting as it gives a good visual record.

Having visual updates that are easy to see by the teams enables the teams to realize when they are likely to have a problem earlier and to change plans before things get bigger. There are also those companies that integrate drone video services to record project milestones as well as give stakeholders a clear picture of the way work is carried out on a site.