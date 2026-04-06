Designing a Bathroom That Works for Every Stage of Life

Most bathroom renovations are designed around a very specific version of the person who will use them: healthy, mobile, of average height, and with no particular physical limitations. That design brief works fine until it does not, and the moment a household member has a temporary injury, develops a chronic condition, or simply gets older, the bathroom that was designed without any flexibility reveals its limitations quickly and sometimes dangerously.

Universal design principles, sometimes called accessible or aging-in-place design, are not about making a bathroom look clinical or institutional. They are about making thoughtful choices during a renovation that create a bathroom that is safer, more comfortable, and more functional for everyone in the household today and adaptable for whatever the household needs in the future. Done well, these choices are invisible in the finished bathroom. They look and feel like good design because they are.

Senso Design's approach to custom bathroom remodeling in Toronto, including accessible and universal design projects, starts with understanding who uses the space and what their actual needs are. Every design decision that follows serves those needs while delivering the aesthetic quality that makes the finished bathroom genuinely beautiful.