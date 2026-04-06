How Tata Nexon and Scorpio Classic Reflect Two Generations of SUV Buyers

The Indian SUV market today is shaped not just by evolving technology, but also by changing buyer mindsets. While some customers prioritise modern safety, comfort, and convenience, others remain loyal to traditional values such as ruggedness, durability, and road presence. The Tata Nexon and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic perfectly represent these two distinct generations of SUV buyers.
Rather than being direct competitors, they highlight how buyer expectations have transformed over time.
The Tata Nexon is designed for the modern SUV buyer—someone who values safety, convenience, and a refined driving experience.
Nexon is a vehicle that prioritises safety without compromise, enhanced by ADAS and intelligent systems. This resonates with a new generation of buyers who are increasingly aware of road safety and technology.
Key features that define this approach include:
6 airbags as standard and a fortified cabin structure
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as lane keep assist and collision warning
360-degree camera and blind view monitor for enhanced visibility
For modern buyers, these features are not luxuries—they are expectations.
The Nexon also caters to lifestyle-driven needs. Its interior is designed to offer comfort and convenience for daily use:
Ventilated seats and an air purifier for an enhanced cabin experience
Large touchscreen infotainment system with connected features
Voice-assisted sunroof and wireless connectivity options
This reflects a shift where SUVs are no longer just about capability—they are also about comfort and technology.
In contrast, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic appeals to a more traditional SUV buyer—someone who values toughness, reliability, and a commanding road presence.
The Scorpio Classic is a vehicle with a powerful engine, muscular frame, and a strong emotional connection built over decades. This legacy plays a crucial role in its appeal.
Key characteristics include:
Body-on-frame construction for durability
High ground clearance and robust suspension setup
Bold, upright design for strong road presence
For many buyers, these attributes define what a “real SUV” should be.
The Scorpio Classic is built around raw performance and capability. It features a 2.2L mHawk engine producing 97 kW and 300 Nm of torque, designed for strength and endurance.
This makes it suitable for:
Rough terrain and long-distance travel
Carrying heavy loads
Delivering a powerful driving experience
The Nexon, while capable, focuses more on balanced performance and efficiency rather than outright ruggedness.
The differences among buyer generations are also reflected in interior design.
The Nexon offers a modern, feature-rich cabin with digital displays, premium materials, and ergonomic design. It is built for comfort during daily commutes and long drives alike.
The Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, offers a functional, durable interior. It includes:
2-tone interiors with fabric upholstery
Basic infotainment system with phone connectivity
Spacious seating configurations for larger families
While it may lack the sophistication of the Nexon, it delivers practicality and robustness.
Safety is one of the most defining differences between the two buyer groups.
Modern buyers prioritise:
Advanced safety systems
High crash ratings
Driver assistance technologies
This is where the Nexon stands out.
Traditional buyers, however, often rely on:
Structural strength
Proven mechanical reliability
Basic safety features
The Scorpio Classic includes dual airbags, ABS, and stability control, providing essential protection but without the advanced systems found in newer SUVs
The driving experience further highlights the generational divide.
The Nexon offers a refined, comfortable drive, with features such as multi-drive modes and smooth handling. It is designed for ease of use in urban environments.
The Scorpio Classic delivers a commanding and rugged driving feel, with its tall stance and strong build providing a sense of authority on the road.
This difference reflects two distinct expectations:
New-age buyers → comfort and ease
Traditional buyers → power and presence
The comparison between these two SUVs highlights a broader shift in buyer mindset:
The new generation prioritises safety, technology, and everyday usability
The traditional generation values toughness, reliability, and emotional connection
Neither approach is inherently better—they simply reflect different needs.
Online car-buying platforms such as ACKO Drive enable buyers to compare vehicles based on their priorities before making a purchase. Whether it’s safety features, performance, or usability, such platforms help bridge the gap between different buyer expectations.
The Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio Classic represent two generations of SUV buyers. One is shaped by modern expectations of safety and convenience, while the other remains rooted in traditional values of strength and character.
As the market continues to evolve, these two approaches will likely coexist—offering buyers the freedom to choose based on what matters most to them.
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