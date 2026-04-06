How Tata Nexon and Scorpio Classic Reflect Two Generations of SUV Buyers

The Indian SUV market today is shaped not just by evolving technology, but also by changing buyer mindsets. While some customers prioritise modern safety, comfort, and convenience, others remain loyal to traditional values such as ruggedness, durability, and road presence. The Tata Nexon and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic perfectly represent these two distinct generations of SUV buyers.

Rather than being direct competitors, they highlight how buyer expectations have transformed over time.