Why Smart Electric Toothbrushes Are Everyday Essentials

A few years ago, an electric toothbrush on someone's bathroom counter felt like a signal. Like a Nespresso machine or a weighted blanket — something associated with people who take their routines seriously. Now they're just... everywhere. Hotels, dorm rooms, kids' bathrooms. The category has quietly crossed over.

What pushed it from niche to mainstream wasn't price. It was a feature. Pressure sensors, guided brushing, and AI feedback — things that used to live in expensive devices are now standard in mid-range ones. The case for upgrading got a lot easier to make.

This piece looks at what's actually driving that shift, which features genuinely matter versus which ones are marketing noise, and how a smart toothbrush fits into a real bathroom routine rather than an aspirational one.