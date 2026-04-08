7 Mistakes To Avoid When Applying For A Mortgage

Lenders love stability. While getting a new job could potentially unlock a higher income, which could look more attractive to a lender, you ideally want to be settled into this new job at least six months before applying for a mortgage. Switching to a new employer shortly before applying might suggest that you don’t have a predictable income and that there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to keep up with repayments.

The solution? Delay getting a new job until your mortgage application is completed. Alternatively, if a career opportunity has come along that you can’t miss, wait six months after this job has begun to start applying. Switching to a similar role at a different company will usually suggest more stability than a complete career change, so bear this in mind.