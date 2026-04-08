The Investing Flywheel: A Simple System to Improve Your Results Over Time

Successful investing doesn’t come from a single great decision or lucky break. Rather, it is the result of persistent, disciplined activities that accumulate momentum. This notion is well-described by a “flywheel,” where incremental efforts stack over time to create outsized results. The flywheel principle says that repetitive actions gather momentum to the point that progress appears to be self-sustaining.

This is a core concept for investors, and it can be distilled into a straightforward but potent system one that strengthens your results bit by bit and reliably. Let's take a look at how this investing flywheel works and how you can utilize it on your own journey.