Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı's Perspective | Vita Technique Explained

From a technical standpoint, the extraction of grafts, the creation of channels, and the planning of density are key elements that directly influence the final outcome.During graft extraction, the use of fine punches in the range of approximately 0.6–0.7 mm allows for more delicate handling of tissue. This can help reduce trauma and support a smoother recovery process.When creating channels, sapphire blades in the range of 0.6–0.8 mm are used to form precise micro-incisions. This enables better control over the angle and direction of the implanted hair, which is essential for achieving natural results.Carefully planned density is another critical factor. In appropriate cases, density levels of approximately 55–60 grafts per cm² can be achieved while maintaining a natural appearance. In certain areas, particularly in the frontal zones, higher density placement may be considered without compromising the overall aesthetic.

In selected cases, depending on donor capacity and individual suitability, density may reach up to 80–100 grafts per cm² in targeted regions. Another important advantage is the healing process. With refined techniques and smaller instruments, initial recovery is often observed within 5–7 days, although this may vary depending on individual conditions. Among these elements, angle control and density planning are often considered particularly important, as they have a direct impact on how natural the final result appears.