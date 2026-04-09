The Best Dining Experiences on Rails

Nothing else quite looks or feels like this one. The moment you step into the dining car, the white linen, dark wood, and crystal glasses pull you straight back into the 1920s.

Guests who travel in Orient Express First Class get to experience the finest chefs. These are professionals who collect fresh lobster and lamb at stops along the way, then cook them the same evening. Most people dress up for dinner, and honestly, once you are sitting there, you completely understand why.