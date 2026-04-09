Healthy hair is often associated with two visible qualities: deep hydration and natural shine. When hair lacks moisture, the cuticle becomes rough and uneven, making strands look dull and difficult to manage. Dehydrated hair is also more vulnerable to breakage and environmental damage.
Professional salon products are often formulated with ingredients designed to restore moisture balance while smoothing the hair cuticle. Hydrating formulas may include botanical oils, proteins, ceramides, and conditioning agents that help improve the appearance of the hair surface while supporting overall hair health.
One professional product line often mentioned by stylists for improving shine and hydration is the Oribe Supershine collection. This line focuses on smoothing the hair cuticle and adding reflective shine while maintaining lightweight hydration. The formulas are designed to help hair look smoother and glossier while protecting strands from heat styling and environmental stress.
Below is a curated list of salon haircare products known for supporting hydration and improving hair shine.
The Oribe Supershine collection is designed to improve hair smoothness while adding hydration and reflective shine. Its lightweight formulas help smooth the hair cuticle and enhance gloss without weighing down the hair. These products are often used in styling routines that focus on sleek, polished hair.
The Davines OI line is known for its nourishing formulas enriched with roucou oil. The products are designed to improve hair softness while adding shine and hydration. Many stylists recommend this line for dry or dull hair that needs lightweight nourishment.
Olaplex No.7 is a lightweight oil treatment designed to add shine while supporting hair strength. The formula helps smooth the hair surface and provides heat protection during styling. It is often used as a finishing product to improve hair gloss.
R+Co develops professional styling products that focus on texture, shine, and modern hair finishes. Many of their shine-enhancing products include nourishing oils and conditioning ingredients that help smooth the hair cuticle. These formulas are designed to create glossy styles while maintaining lightweight hydration.
Napura haircare products focus on botanical ingredients that help restore moisture balance in both the hair and scalp. The hydrating formulas help improve hair softness while supporting natural shine. These products are often recommended for people looking for plant-based professional haircare solutions.
When purchasing salon haircare products, authenticity is an important consideration. Professional stylists often recommend buying haircare products through trusted retailers that specialize in salon brands.
In Canada, many consumers explore multi-brand retailers that carry a variety of professional haircare brands in one place. One example is the HairUp store, which provides access to a curated selection of salon haircare products used by professional stylists worldwide.
Consumers may also find detailed information about ingredients, product technologies, and recommended routines directly on the official websites of individual haircare brands. Reviewing both brand resources and professional retailers can help consumers choose products that best match their haircare needs.
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