The Subtle Power of Rose Quartz in Contemporary Jewelry

Jewelry is changing to be more than a decoration to be more personal and meaningful. The contemporary consumer can no longer be contented with items that are capable of merely deflecting light or passing on a status. In its place, they are after jewelry that does address their values, emotions and identity. This change is indicative of a wider cultural trend of being conscious and purposeful. Rose quartz is unspoken in expressing this change, and it symbolizes an alternative approach to considering what luxury is in the modern world. The fact that it is a soft stone provides an indication that the most graceful things are not loud, but are rational.

Rose quartz jewelry is one of the brands that have influenced this aesthetic, defined a high level and became more and more popular, becoming the destination of those people who want to find the piece that is beautiful and meaningful at the same time. The warm pink natural of the stone and restful dynamism fits well into modern day design Aesthetics that often focus on subtlety rather than ornamentation.