Which Essential Oils Are Good for Skin? Best Oils for Every Skin Type

Essential oils are known for their powerful plant compounds since they are extracted from plants. Their concentrated form makes them different from regular oils. Due to this, they are much more effective and possess far superior healing properties as well. Using a few drops of essential oils is enough to enhance skin tone and texture. However, you must dilute them first with a carrier oil, moisturiser, or cold cream, as these concentrated oils can be too powerful for the delicate skin.

Apart from hydration, essential oils also possess anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and many other properties. Their scent has a soothing effect on your mind too. Moreover, different types of essential oils are used for different purposes. For instance, lemon essential oils possess skin brightening properties whereas lavender essential oil addresses skin inflammation. Some essential oils such as eucalyptus promote even and clear skin tone. You can also use the essential oils for aromatherapy, massage, and hair care purposes.